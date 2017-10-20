Kenilworth Guide Dogs named Sainsbury’s Charity of the Year

Volunteers at Kenilworth Guide Dogs Fundraising Group are celebrating after it was named charity of the year by Sainsbury’s in Kenilworth.

The group said the achievement was ‘great news’ for them after they reformed two years ago.

Kenilworth's first guide dog puppy, named 'Abbey'

As well as street and local store collections, numerous fundraising activities have been organised in that time, all of which have been well attended by local residents and friends of the Group.

These have included a garden party, quiz nights at the Engine Inn, a cocktail night at Lil Greens, a theatre evening at the Priory and volunteer support at the Kenilworth Half Marathon.

A spokesman for the group added: “With this amazing support from local businesses and the people of Kenilworth, over £6000 was raised in 2016, enough to name Kenilworth’s first guide dog puppy which will be called Abbey.

“The name was selected by local residents voting for their preferred choice.

“Abbey was born in August and has just started her journey to become a guide dog, living with her Puppy Walker in Harbury. It is planned for Kenilworth residents to have an opportunity to meet Abbey in the new year.”

This year, £8,000 has been raised already, which will go towards the next Kenilworth puppy.

Anyone wishing to join Kenilworth Guide Dogs Fundraisers should contact Liz Gilbert on 0118 983 8882 or at Liz.Gilbert@guidedogs.org.uk.