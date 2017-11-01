Kenilworth gym holding open weekend after four-month refurbishment

A Kenilworth gym which attracts national-level athletes is holding an open weekend after the completion of a four-month refurbishment.

Fitness Worx, based in the industrial estate off Common Lane, will open its doors for free on Saturday November 11 from 7.30am to 4pm, and Sunday November 12 from 10am to 2pm.

Although the gym has users such as Tom Cruse of Wasps RFC, and top British powerlifters Dan Stewart and Eliot Page, owner Jack Gibson said it was more focused on getting all kinds of people training and building a community.

He said: “We just want to get the locals lifting and get them learning without feeling intimidated. We don’t boast about big names.”

And the gym’s business manager Chris Bryniarski added: “We pride ourselves on being a community, everyone knows each other here.

“This is a chance to come down and get to know the team.”