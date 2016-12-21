Kenilworth hit by burglars and thieves this month

Kenilworth residents are being asked to remain vigilant by Kenilworth Neighbourhood Watch after burglars and thieves targeted homes and vehicles this month.

The first incident occurred on the night of Sunday December 11 in Henry Street.

Thieves managed to break into a Ford Transit van, and expensive power tools were taken from it.

In a statement on its website, a spokesman for Kenilworth Neighbourhood Watch said: “This most recent event highlights the need to remain vigilant.

“Although the event involved a van and therefore valuable items could not be seen, it serves as a reminder not to leave property in vehicles on show.

“Drivers of vans and light commercial vehicles are advised to ensure there vehicle is adequately alarmed and, wherever possible, parked in a well lit area in a way that access to rear doors is difficult or impossible.”

Two days later, burglars targeted a home in Chestnut Avenue.

On the night of Tuesday December 13, the unknown offenders ripped the door off a shed in the rear garden of the home and attempted to steal some motorbikes that were stored inside.

The burglars then forced open the doors to the conservatory and entered the house, although nothing is believed to have been stolen.

The Kenilworth Neighbourhood Watch spokesman added: “This event reminds us that criminals are active in the area and looking for opportunities.

“Be vigilant and take all sensible security measures to protect your home and property.”

Anyone that may have seen suspicious activity in Henry Street or Chestnut Avenue at the time of the incidents, or who may have any other information about these events, should contact Warwickshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, people wishing to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.