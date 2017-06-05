Kenilworth Lions donates to talking books service for second year running

Kenilworth Lions has helped support a talking books service for the blind for a second year running with a £650 donation.

The volunteers who run the ‘Bazaar’ shop at the Lions’ store at John Price House in Farmer Ward Road were ‘delighted’ to have raised the money for the De Montfort Talking Book Service which is based in Kenilworth Library.

The donation will enable the service to buy about 60 new audio books for its users to listen to.

A Lions spokesman said: “Listening to these books will give great pleasure and enjoyment to many of the 200 blind people who are members of the talking books library and who live in the county of Warwickshire.”

The service is run by about 24 volunteers, and is open from Monday to Friday each week. It recently changed many of its titles from cassette tapes to MP3s stored on memory sticks.