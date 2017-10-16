Kenilworth Lions’ donations help build hospital facilities in Syria

Kenilworth Lions helped the construction of new hospital facilities in Syria by donating furniture and supplies this weekend.

A team of volunteers from the Hand in Hand for Syria charity turned up at the Lions’ Furniture Store in Farmer Ward Road on Saturday October 14 to fill up their van with a large quantity of mattresses and beds, children’s cots and other items.

These will then be taken to the charity’s depot in Birmingham, and shipped to Syria.

A Lions spokesman said: “Kenilworth Lions are delighted to have been able to help the beleaguered Syrian people in this practical way, and hope to do so again in the future.”