Kenilworth man charged after robberies of four shops in May

A Kenilworth man has been charged after four robberies of convenience stores in May, including in Kenilworth and Leamington.

Jamie Considine, aged 24, of Beauchamp Road, has been charged with robbery following incidents at the One Stop in Stratford on Tuesday May 14, Tesco Express in Kenilworth on Wednesday May 17, the One Stop in Leamington on Tuesday May 30 and another in Coventry on Wednesday May 15.

He has been remanded in police custody and will appear at Warwick Magistrates Court today (Friday August 4).