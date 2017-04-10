Kenilworth Neighbourhood Plan will finally be made public

The publication date for the delayed Kenilworth Neighbourhood Plan, which will help shape future deveopment in the town, has finally been agreed.

Kenilworth residents will have the chance to look and comment on the plans in a public consultation from Monday May 15 to Friday June 30.

Although Kenilworth town councillors had agreed to publish the plan in principle back in February, it was pushed back because new changes to Warwick district’s Local Plan, which had not been revealed publicly at the time, could have affected Kenilworth.

Once the changes were published, it was clear nothing would change in Kenilworth, and the Neighbourhood Plan could then proceed.

But councillors decided to wait until after the forthcoming Warwickshire County Council elections were over before publishing the plan.

Cllr John Cooke (Con, St John’s) felt the plan was one of the most important things for Kenilworth in a long time and encouraged residents to have their say.

He added: “This Neighbourhood Plan will set the scene for Kenilworth for the next 15 or 20 years. I’m glad we’re finally getting on with it.

“We’ll wait and see what the consultation is like - I’d be very surprised if everyone agreed with everything.

“It’s a balancing act. You can please some of the people some of the time but not all of the people all of the time.”

Once published, the plan will be available on the Kenilworth Town Council website and in Kenilworth Library for people to view.

There will also be chances to talk to councillors about the plan on certain days in Jubilee House, although dates for this are to be confirmed.

After the consultation, the plan may be tweaked and then sent to Warwick District Council and later an independent inspector for approval. It will then be put to the town’s residents in a yes-or-no referendum.