Kenilworth Orienteers find their way home after winning bronze at world finals

Kenilworth School has welcomed home the five pupils who have been on international athletics duty.

Orienteers Nathan Chapple and Cameron Williams-Stein from Year 9 and Felix and Oliver Lunn and Oliver Flippance from Year 10, made up the five-strong Kenilworth School team representing England in the World Schools Orienteering Championships in Sicily.

The boys took part in the opening ceremony which included a parade through the old town of Palermo

The team qualified to represent England at the Worlds School Championships in a selection race at the British Championships back in November.

During an intense week of competition in Italy, the Kenilworth School team came 3rd and collected their bronze medals at the prize-giving ceremony.

The quintet competed against school teams from 21 countries from around the world, including most Europe and as far away as New Zealand, China and Russia.

Consisting of two main races the competition had a long course and a middle distance course, with competitors finishing times combined to give the overall finishing places for each school team.

Individually in both races the team secured five top ten places with Felix also collecting an individual silver medal for finishing second in the middle distance race.

The boys also had to contend with temperatures of nearly 30 degrees, an infestation of ticks, a lack of usable line features to navigate by and areas of dense thorny scrub to run through.

The next competition for the whole school squad is more local, the West Midlands Championships taking place at Severn Valley Country Park near Kidderminster.

Whilst the next World Schools event is in Estonia in 2019 with qualification taking place in November 2018.