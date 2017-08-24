Kenilworth photographer’s pet project - snapping the town’s pooches

A Kenilworth amateur photographer has started a pet project – creating an online photo collection of Kenilworth’s dogs.

Dave Musson, 31, of Common Lane, wanted to start a social photography project of some kind, but realised there were already many similar projects online involving people.

Credit: Dave Musson

He thought compiling photos of dogs instead of people on social media site Instagram would stand out a bit more.

Dave said: “I love dogs but can’t justify having one of my own at the moment because my wife and I both work full time, so instead I decided to start a photography project that would at least make sure I get to meet plenty of them.”

Dave’s project, called ‘Kenilwoof’, is in its early stages, with 16 photos currently in his collection.

But he said he had plenty more Kenilworth dogs to snap, and plans to upload one photo a day to his Instagram page.

Credit: Dave Musson

And even though he has been a photographer for 10 years, he admitted he was a bit nervous when starting out.

He said: “I was expecting people to give me plenty of strange looks but everyone I’ve met so far has been really friendly and more than happy for me to snap some photos of their dogs.

“The best place to find and meet dogs and their owners has without doubt been Abbey Fields, although I bump into plenty on Kenilworth Common too.

“Since I started this project I’ve really started to notice just how many dogs there are in Kenilworth. It’s helping get to know Kenilworth a bit better as well.”