Kenilworth pub to celebrate 30th year in town

A Kenilworth pub is getting ready to celebrate its 30th year of serving the town’s residents at the end of May.

The Tiltyard in Leyes Lane first opened in 1987, and will be hosting special events on Saturday May 27 and Sunday May 28 to commemorate the milestone.

Licensee Andrew Barnett, who is in his first year of running the pub, said he was excited about the upcoming celebrations.

Andrew said: “Myself and the team are really overwhelmed by the response we have had from the local community already so we can’t wait. It is an honour to see the pub through this special anniversary.

“We welcome everyone and anyone to the event and can promise that it will be a celebration to remember.”

On the Saturday, the pub will host a family fun day with a variety of activities including a bouncy castle, tombola and face painting.

There will also be a hog roast and barbecue on the day. All money raised on the day will towards Myton Hospices.

And on Sunday May 28, a homemade carvery will be available from noon until 6pm, and will be followed by a live performance from local band ‘Muve On’ at 7pm.

Everyone is welcome.