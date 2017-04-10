Kenilworth radio station’s live relaunch a success, organisers have said

The live relaunch of a Kenilworth radio station this weekend was hailed as a success by organisers.

Presenters and producers for Radio Abbey, based at the Kenilworth Centre in Abbey End, broadcasted live from Talisman on Saturday April 8 from 10am to 1pm.

The Radio Abbey team broadcasting from Talisman

The event was a chance for people to meet some of the station’s staff and find out how they could get involved, either as a presenter or behind the scenes.

And as a result of the broadcast, two new presenters volunteered to lend their services to the station.

Rachael Smith, one of the station’s presenters, felt the relaunch was ‘a good start’ to Radio Abbey’s future and said the event made everything feel ‘more real’.

She added: “It was just a really positive day. People seemed quite happy - there were people dancing in the square.

“We had a lot of fun and it was exactly what we needed to get things going. We can only get bigger from here.”

And chair of trustees at the Kenilworth Centre John Whitehouse said: “I think it went really well - we got a good response and we definitely got noticed.”

Radio Abbey was closed last spring after it became too difficult for the small amount of volunteers to run the station.

But a new team of 10 presenters and behind-the-scenes volunteers allowed the station to return.

Due to the success of Saturday’s broadcast, Radio Abbey plans to hold similar events in the future, with the first one likely to be held in the summer.

The station broadcasts 24/7, and can be listened to online here