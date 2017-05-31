Kenilworth resident finds burglar in his home who made off with his car

A Kenilworth resident discovered a burglar in his home this week, who was able to steal his car.

Warwickshire Police said the burglar entered the house in Woodland Road between 2.55 and 3.20pm on Monday May 29.

The house’s resident spotted the burglar as he was coming up the stairs. He shouted at him, causing the burglar to run out of the back of the house.

He then made off in the resident’s Nissan after stealing two sets of car keys and the resident’s wallet.

Anyone with any information about the burglary should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 258 of May 29.