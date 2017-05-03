Kenilworth resident threatened with weapon during burglary

A Kenilworth resident was threatened with a weapon during a burglary last week, Kenilworth Watch has reported.

At just before 4am on Thursday April 27, a group of three to four males threw a brick through a ground floor window at a home off Clinton Lane, while the residents were home.

The burglars were dressed in tracksuits, had balaclavas covering their faces and carried a weapon.

After getting inside, they demanded one of the residents hand over the keys to an Audi.

The resident did so and the offenders left the property, driving off in the Audi. No one was hurt.

This is incident number 24 of April 27.

A day earlier, another burglary took place in Mortimer Road between 8.30am and 3.40pm.

A jewellery box and its contents along with an Xbox One were taken by the burglars. This is incident number 232 of April 26.

Anyone with any information on the two burglaries should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.