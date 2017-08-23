Kenilworth road to shut for more than a week

A Kenilworth road will be closed for more than a week for resurfacing work.

Windy Arbour will be shut to drivers between the junction with Birches Lane and the junction with Lindisfarne Drive from Tuesday September 19.

Drivers will be diverted via the northern section of Windy Arbour past Lindisfarne Drive, Whitemoor Road, Farmer Ward Road, and Birches Lane.

The work is expected to be completed by Thursday September 28.