Kenilworth Rotary Club quiz night raises more than £2,000 for local charity

A quiz night held by Kenilworth Rotary Club was hailed as a success after it raised more than £2,000 for a local charity.

The quiz was held in aid of Zoe's Place, which provides palliative, respite and end of life care to babies and infants aged from birth to five years suffering from life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

Around 125 participants entered the quiz which was organised by Band Hatton Button solicitors and hosted at the Holiday Inn in Kenilworth in October. Both companies are corporate members of the Rotary Club.

Band Hatton Button lawyers Marta Fisher, Michelle Gavin, Sarah Avern and Dina Parmar are the firm’s nominated members of the Kenilworth Rotary Club, with the firm having been a member since June 2016.

Marta, who led on the organisation of the evening, commented: “We are keen to give something back to the community in which we work and live, which is why we originally decided to join Kenilworth Rotary Club.

“The club helps out many different causes locally, and we are keen to do all we can to support its various projects and activities.

"We chose Zoë’s Place to benefit from the quiz night following a discussion between our members, and we were delighted with the sum we raised – it’s around £500 more than the quiz we organised last year.

“To raise £2,000 for Zoë’s Place is a fantastic total, and shows how much of a difference clubs such as the Kenilworth Rotary Club can make to communities.”

Muna Chauhan, corporate manager at Zoë’s Place Baby Hospice in Ash Green, was very pleased with the amount the quiz raised and said the money will help the hospice to expand their services.

She added: “We are delighted with the fantastic support and amount raised from the Kenilworth Rotary Club and Band Hatton Button who joined forces to host a charity quiz night.

“Our mission is to open two remaining cots at Zoë’s Place and offer more hours of care to provide support for families who desperately require the support through these most difficult times.

“We thank the hosts, guests and the staff for supporting local charities like Zoë’s Place for truly making a difference.”