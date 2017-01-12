Kenilworth Round Table crack the £1 million mark after record-breaking 2016

Kenilworth Round Table’s total fundraising is estimated to have cracked the £1 million mark in 2016 since the organisation was founded 52 years ago.

The achievement caps off a year where the voluntary organisation won an award at The Worthies in May, attracted record crowds for its firework display at Kenilworth Castle in November and donated almost £40,000 to good causes.

The fireworks at the Round Table bonfire, which was the event that took fundraising past the million-pound mark

Donations in 2016 included £10,000 to University Hospital Coventry’s breast cancer unit, £7,200 to Warwick Hospital via charity Baby Lifeline, £5,000 to the Kenilworth Centre and £2,000 to the KEGS Gang Show.

Following this success, the Round Table is appealing for new members to carry on its work and for people to highlight charities in need of funding.

Martin Turner, Round Table’s longest serving current member and the chairman for 2017, explained why he thought it was a good organisation to join.

He said: “I joined Round Table at the age of 29 after being invited as guest by a neighbour.

Round Table members setting up the bonfire before the fireworks display at Kenilworth Castle in November

“Having grown up in Kenilworth I already knew of the work that Round Table did and remember as a child seeing the sleigh come up our road each year, but it wasn’t until I joined myself that I found out what a great organisation it was.

“As a new member, I gained new friends and a more active social circle.

“I found myself immediately helping out and latterly running the bonfire event, which is my main highlight.

“It gives me great pride in not only the organisation holding the bonfire where a group of 22 volunteers manage to hold such a spectacular event, but also the fact that it has been renowned across the county for many years.

“The donation side of things is very special. It gives me a feeling that I am helping and doing good in a community that I have grown up in.

“It all means that what we make in Kenilworth goes to making Kenilworth a better place for all.”

Anyone wishing to join or who knows of a charity that needs supporting should click here