Kenilworth Round Table’s firewortk fundraiser helps mums and babies

The organisers of Kenilworth’s fireworks gala have handed over their sparkling donation to the help mums and babies.

Warwick Hospital’s Maternity Department has been presented with vital equipment from a charity, Baby Lifeline, thanks to fundraising by the Kenilworth Round Table.

The maternity-based charity supports short term high impact research and are currently running a £5million Monitoring for Mums nationwide appeal.

Fundraising efforts by Round Tablers meant they could provide two new bilirubinometers, equipment used to check for jaundice in babies.

Mark Yallop, Chairman of the Kenilworth Round Table said: “Kenilworth Round Table are very proud to have been able to support Warwick Hospital again.

“Our aim is to put locally collected funds back into the local community and with Warwick not benefiting from a local Round Table we are happy to donate to causes that can benefit Kenilworth residents and the wider community.”

The donation has been added to an overall total of nearly £30,000 raised for the hospital from Kenilworth Round Table in the last 6 years.

Mel Crockett, Head of Midwifery at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The new equipment will be a great way to help parents in both the post-natal and community setting to avoid having to come into hospital for unnecessary blood tests and anxious waits for results to come available”.

The Kenilworth Round Table’s primary fundraising event for this money was the annual Round Table Fireworks Gala at Kenilworth Castle.

Judy Ledger, Found and CEO of Baby Lifeline, said, “We are delighted that Kenilworth Round Table have yet again, supported our fundraising for Warwick’s Maternity Department, and hope that we can be supported further to purchase more equipment.

“They have funded two bilirubinometers for the department”.

Baby Lifeline is a national charity supporting the care of pregnant women and newborn babies in the UK and worldwide, providing incubators and other specialist equipment.