Kenilworth runner inspired to run marathon in aid of homeless

A Kenilworth runner has been inspired to run the London Marathon in aid of a homelessness charity after meeting some of the people it has helped.

Alec Brown, 45, recently visited an Emmaus shop in Red Lane, Coventry to speak to find out about the work the charity does.

The shop sells second-hand furniture and employs people who have previously been homeless.

Alec said: “When I found out about what Emmaus does, I really felt as if this was something I wanted to support personally too.

“I started getting into running two years ago, so sponsored runs seemed to be a great way to raise funds for them. The London Marathon will be my biggest challenge yet.

“This fantastic charity is different to others – instead of just one night’s reprieve from being homeless, it offers people a long term solution and support to rebuild their lives. It provides a home and work for as long as someone needs it.

“When I spoke to those who have experienced homelessness and come out the other side, it was very humbling.

“What stuck out the most was that often losing their self-esteem was the most damaging part of their experience.

“Being on your own, with no support around you can be soul destroying, leaving you feeling worthless. I’m now even more inspired to carry on my training and finish this marathon.”

Alec has raised more than £800 so far, and aims to raise at least £1,500 by the time he finishes the marathon on Sunday April 23.

Ian Mutch, enterprise manager for Emmaus Coventry and Warwickshire said: “It was good to meet Alec and find out about his fundraising.

“It is always great when someone really understands what we’re all about and is inspired to help Emmaus continue to support vulnerable people.

“We’re hoping his efforts might inspire other local people to do the same.”

Anyone wishing to sponsor Alec should click here