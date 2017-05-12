Kenilworth school appoints new assistant head

Pupils and staff at Kenilworth’s Crackley Hall will welcome a new member to the Early Years team this September.

Mrs Susan Glen-Roots, an experienced teacher and manager, has been appointed Assistant Head of Early Years Foundation Stage and Key Stage 1 at the independent Catholic day school.

Most recently working at St Patrick’s CE Academy in Solihull, Mrs Glen-Roots has been working as a reception class teacher.

With a wealth of experience in Early Years she has previously taught at schools in Warwickshire and London.

Mrs Glen-Roots will be a member of the senior management team at Crackley Hall and Little Crackers nursery and will work closely with the headteacher.

Susan Glen-Roots said: “I am delighted that I have been given this opportunity to lead the Early Years Team in this exciting role.

“I look forward to working with all of the parents, staff and especially the children at Crackley Hall.

“I shall enjoy engaging and inspiring our youngest pupils.”

Rob Duigan, Headmaster at Crackley Hall, said: “We are thrilled that Mrs Glen-Roots has accepted the position of Assistant Head, Early Years Foundation Stage and KS 1.

“When interviewing her for the role I was impressed by her experience in Early Years education as well as her enthusiasm and professional approach.

“I wish her well in her new role.”