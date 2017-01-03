Kenilworth Scouts and Guides almost ready for Gang Show

Kenilworth Scouts and Guides are gearing up for their Gang Show at Warwick Arts Centre next week.

The group has been rehearsing since September for the show, which will feature singing, dancing and comedy.

Highlights include a trip through Motown plus excerpts from award-winning West End Musical ‘Avenue Q’.

Four performances will take place from Thursday January 12 to Saturday January 14.

The Gang Show has been performed every two years since 1983, and gives young people a chance to perform in a theatre.

Anyone wishing to book tickets can click here, email tickets@kegsgang.co.uk or call 07494 538000.