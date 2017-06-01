Kenilworth Show coming to Stoneleigh next week

The 74th edition of the Kenilworth Show is coming to the showgrounds near Stoneleigh Park next week.

Thousands are expected to visit this year’s show and sample the best of the region’s agriculture on Saturday June 10.

A full programme of entertainment will include the Atkinson Action Horses, a grand parade of award winning livestock and an appearance from the world famous TITAN the Robot.

A display of farm machinery through the ages will be one of the big attractions on the day, with machinery old and new to be displayed in the main ring.

The show will also host one leg of the UK national stick-making championships and will see the presentation of the inaugural Peter Yardley Memorial Trophy for the winner of the 2017 Classic Car competition.

An expanded education area will also be open for children and adults, giving show-goers a chance to enhance their knowledge of farming and agricultural practice, while the countryside area, featuring shotgun coaching and unaffiliated dog show competitions, has also been extended.

More than 100 trade stands are set to be present at the show, alongside food and drink outlets, a homecrafts area and a range children’s activities.

Charlie Weetman, director of the Kenilworth Show, said: “We’re really excited for this year’s Kenilworth Show and have put a lot of effort to expanding the attractions open to all the family.

“We have a fantastic programme of entertainment on offer and I hope that we see more people on the day than ever before.

“Of course, first and foremost this is an agricultural show and I think that this year’s event is set to showcase everything that is great about farming and associated industries in the region.

“We want to continue to be recognised as one of the top agricultural shows in the country and therefore we are committed to improving what we offer at the show each and every year.”

Advance tickets for the Kenilworth Show cost £10 and are available here.

A free bus service - sponsored by Warwick District Council -will be running to the showgrounds on the hour from Kenilworth Clock Tower, starting from 9am and returning to Kenilworth on the half hour up until 5.30pm.