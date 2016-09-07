Kenilworth sports club refurbishment set to start

The first part of refurbishment expansion plans at a Kenilworth sports club is set to begin in the next couple of months.

Kenilworth Tennis, Squash and Croquet Club in Crackley Lane is now ready to build a new bar in its existing lounge, as well as refurbish the existing bar and function room, after a contractor ready to do the work has been found.

The work is expected to cost between £50,000 and £60,000 depending on the costs of furnishings and carpets, and is set to start in either October of November.

The money will come out of the club’s existing resources and will not require any external grants or sponsorship.

Chair of the club’s general committee Peter Whiting said: “We’ve been very careful to make sure we can afford this.

“It can still be funded from our existing resources without jeopardising the maintenance of our playing surfaces - this element of investment always retains priority.”

Although exact timings for the work have yet to be established, it is hoped the main bulk of the work will take about four weeks.

Once finished, fitting out the interior will hopefully be done by Christmas but this is a tentative estimate.

The bar work is just the first part of an overall improvement plan for the club, which will include plans for new changing rooms, another function room and the possibility of a gym if it can secure funding.

The club wishes to be in the best possible position if Warwick District Council’s Local Plan eventually goes ahead, which would see thousands of new homes built in and around Kenilworth.

Peter added: “The changing rooms have been there since the 1970s, they’re not what I’d call state-of-the-art.

“We’re hoping to apply for a grant from Sport England to help fund the costs.

“Overall, we’re hoping we can come up with a scheme that’s better for our members and for the wider community.

“We want the club to be as good a state as it can be if and when the Local Plan is approved.”