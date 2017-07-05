Kenilworth summer shop window competition winners announced

The winners of the summer shop window competition in Kenilworth have been revealed.

First place went to Cutz Hair Design in Warwick Road, with the two runners-up places going to Shakespeare Hospice in Abbey End and Headway in The Square.

Headway were runners up

All three were awarded a bottle of champagne from town mayor Cllr Kate Dickson on judging day, Saturday July 1, and Cutz received a trophy for their win.

Kenilworth town councillor Pat Cain said: “Many thanks to all shops who took part, making our carnival day a little more special with their brightly coloured displays.”