Kenilworth Town Council will not increase council tax next year

Kenilworth Town Council will not increase its portion of council tax in the next financial year.

Councillors voted to keep the precept the same and to accept next year’s budget at a meeting on Thursday January 12.

Band D households will contribute £18.50 in council tax over the 2017/18 financial year. The council will claim a total of £184,328 over that time.

Cllr Felicity Bunker (Con, Park Hill), said it was likely the council would be in surplus at the end of the current financial year, although there was still time to go.

Although the precept has not changed, the budget for the next financial year has been tweaked.

£5,500 more will be spent on election expenses in 2017/18, and £3,000 more will be spent on salaries before tax. £2,250 more will be spent on adminstration costs overall.

The town council will also give £1,200 as a grant towards the cost of Remembrance Sunday, £550 more than last year, although the council will actually save £1,650 in total grants next year.

Savings of £2,600 will also be made on civic costs, such as travel expenses.