Kenilworth turns out in force for Good Friday Walk of Witness

Dozens of Christians from Kenilworth and its surrounding villages turned out on the annual Good Friday ‘Walk of Witness’ today (Friday April 14).

A procession led by a white wooden cross started from St John’s Church in Warwick Road, up the road to Talisman where prayer and hymns were held, and finally up to Abbey Fields when the cross was erected and a final session of worship took place.

The cross being carried from St John's Church

The walk also saw the launch of ‘Love Kenilworth’, a joint venture from churches in Kenilworth, Stoneleigh, Leek Wootton, Burton Green and Ashow which aims to show love to all through acts of service and through prayer.

Rev Jim Perryman, the vicar at All Saints Church in Leek Wootton, thought the walk was a great success and was excited about the launch of ‘Love Kenilworth.’

He said: “I’ve been very encouraged with the turnout today. The world often sees the Church as divided, but at our heart there’s a desire for unity.

“We want to focus on being a resource for prayer, and to show the reality that the churches are wanting to reach out and not to stay in our little enclaves waiting for people to come in.

Rev Andrew Attwood, vicar at St John's, greets a walker

“We’re here to serve, here in Kenilworth and not forgetting the surrounding villages.

“Today is the start, not the end.”

The Walk of Witness is a chance for Christians to empathise with what Jesus Christ went through before and during his crucifixion.

And Pete Letson, one of those who carried the cross and a member of St John’s Church’s congregation, thought carrying the cross helped him do that.

The keyboardist in Talisman playing the music for the hymns

He was only asked to do so a few minutes before the procession, but was happy to accept.

He added: “It seems a bit silly, but carrying the cross brought it all home.”