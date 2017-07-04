Kenilworth Twinning Association welcome visitors from France

Visitors from the twinned town of Bourg-la-Reine, France, came to visit Kenilworth over four days last weekend.

The group of 25 arrived on Friday June 30, and were hosted by different members of the Kenilworth Twinning Association during their stay.

The visitors enjoyed the Kenilworth Carnival during the day on Saturday.

This was followed by an evening at the Kenilworth Tennis, Squash and Croquet Club where everyone was given an introduction to the rules of croquet and the opportunity to practice their new skills by taking part in a few games.

The day ended with an ‘American Supper’ with all food provided by KTA members.

On Sunday the visitors and their host families were invited to afternoon tea in the Kenilworth Centre by the town mayor Cllr Kate Dickson, who gave a warm speech of welcome to the guests.

Guy Reppelin, the leader of the Bourg-la-Reine party, responded on behalf of the visitors and KTA Secretary Paul Smith on behalf of the Twinning Association.

Monday started with a visit to the Botanical Gardens in Birmingham followed by a trip to Cadbury World, afternoon tea in the Cadbury World cafe, and finally dinner at the Clarendon Arms back in Kenilworth.

Tony Jones of KTA said: “Members are already looking forward to their next trip to Bourg-la-Reine which is scheduled to take place in the spring. Prior to that visit 23 members of the KTA will be visiting the Sicilian seaside town of Roccalumera in October to celebrate our long-established Friendship Link.”