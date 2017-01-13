Kenilworth venue for latest mum2mum sale

A Warwickshire mother will be running a Mum2Mum Market in Kenilworth next week, after seeing the idea featured on TV’s Dragon’s Den.

Mum2mum market was started in Wimbledon in 2011 by busy mum-of-two Cath Harrop.

Having bought and sold on auction sites and at car boot sales, Cath realised there was a need for indoor events which brought together parents to sell to each other face-to-face.

Now Zoe Seville-Edden, from Coventry, is to stage a similar sale at Kenilworth School.

She said: “I saw Cath Harrop on Dragon’s Den and knew that I wanted to be a part of it - it’s a brilliant idea.

These nearly new sales provide an opportunity for parents to make money selling on their outgrown baby and children’s clothes, toys and equipment to other families.

Large items like designer prams and large toys sell for about one third of the retail price whereas baby and children’s clothes start at just 20p.

With at least 20 nearly new stalls at every mum2mum market there should be a huge choice of great quality baby and children’s items for sale.

Zoe is also offering free stalls to local charities with Cancer Research UK will be one of the charities supported at the event.

She added: “There’s definitely a need for a community event like this in Kenilworth.

“I’m excited to be giving local parents the opportunity to buy great quality second hand goods or make some cash from their outgrown children’s things.

“I wish there had been something like this around when my daughter was a baby.”

Zoe will be running the mum2mum market at Kenilworth School in Leyes Lane on Sunday January 29 from 2pm to 4pm.

Admission is £2 on the door, kids enter for free, and there is free admission for the last half hour of the sale.

Refreshments will be served at the event so that buyers can sit and enjoy a break from their shopping with a cup of tea and a cake.

The first 100 shoppers will get a goody bag and there will be children’s entertainment.

Contact Zoe on Coventry@mum2mummarket.co.uk