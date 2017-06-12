Kids’ posters for Kenilworth Station now on display at site

Hundreds of posters made by Kenilworth schoolchildren of what a new train station means to them are now on display at the Kenilworth Station site.

The posters are all on display on the hoardings on the Priory Road side of the site.

St John’s pupil Alice Rollason’s poster was deemed the best in an earlier competition, and her design will feature in the station’s interior.

Speaking in an earlier interview, transport portfolio holder for Warwickshire County Council Cllr Peter Butlin said: “This competition has shown us that the young people of Kenilworth are every bit as excited about the prospect of the new station as we are.”

The station is set to open in December after several delays to the project.