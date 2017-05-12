Kingsley School pupils meet ski ace Dave

The Kingsley School Ski Squad had a surprise guest to round off National Schools Snowsports Week, when World Cup slalom ski racer, Dave Ryding, visited students.

Dave spoke to the girls about his journey from the dry-ski slopes of Pendle to the World Cup podium and his preparation for next season, including the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Talking to Kingsley’s growing ski squad, they watched a replay of Dave’s famous run at Kitzbuhl and he talked them through the excitement of achieving at different levels.