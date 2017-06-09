Labour candidate Matt Western wins seat for Warwick and Leamington in general election

Labour candidate Matt Western has been elected as the MP for Warwick and Leamington.

Mr Western saw off competition from former Conservative MP Chris White who lost his seat after representing the area in parliament for seven years.

The final result was as follows: Matt Western (Labour) 25,227, Chris White (Conservative) 24,021, Nick Solman (Liberal Democrat) 2,810, Jonathan Chilvers (Green) 1,198 and Bob Dhillon (UKIP) 799.

After the result was read out the candidates all gave speeches which can be watched on the video on the Leamington Courier’s Facebook page.

While there was cheers for Mr Western’s victory there was also several words of praise and commiseration for Mr White for the job he had done as the MP for constituency over the years.