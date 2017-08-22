Lapworth man to run ‘gruelling’ 24 hour race to raise money for pre-school

A Lapworth man will be running in a ‘gruelling’ 24-hour race to raise money for his son’s pre-school.

James Braid is taking part in the ‘Equinox 24’ race held at Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire on Saturday Septemner 23 and Sunday September 24 to help raise money for Lapworth Pre-School.

The aim of the race is to complete as many 10km laps as possible, on a multi terrain track around the

castle, in the space of 24 hours.

Money raised will go towards new equipment for the pre-school, including wellingtons and hi-visibility jackets for outdoor activities, forest school equipment, and iPads.

Two of James’s colleagues at DPD are also taking part in the race on behalf of the school. All money raised through sponsorship will be fund matched by DPD, ensuring fundraising efforts are doubled.

Anyone wishing to donate should click here