Leamington and Warwick gym buddies endure ‘lung buster’ for Myton Hospice

A trio of friends from Leamington and Warwick who all train at the same gym have successfully completed a gruelling 24km race over a Welsh mountain.

Arvi Samra from Warwick and Andrew Doust and Phil Sims from Leamington raised £2,000 for Myton Hospice.

Conveyancing solicitor Arvi said: “The route is a real lung buster and a serious challenge but we did it because we all have personal associations with the Myton Hospice through family and friends benefitting from their services.”