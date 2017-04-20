Leamington and Warwick restaurant and cafe businesses go into administration

Administrators have been called in for two companies with restaurants and cafes across Leamington and Warwick.

A spokesman for Birmingham-based insolvency practitioners and business recovery specialists Poppleton & Appleby said: “Matt Hardy and Andy Turpin have been appointed as joint administrators for two companies Coppola Ristorante Ltd – which trades as Bar Angeli, Corleoni Caffe and La Coppola in Leamington – and Parssa Ltd – which trades as Micatto in Warwick.

“The companies have accumulated considerable liabilities and we are currently considering all options available.

“We have appointed agents to market all outlets involved.

“No redundancies have been made, and the joint administrators have made arrangements to ensure that all the outlets are continuing to trade as normal.”