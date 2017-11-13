Leamington and Whitnash Christmas Lights switch-on details

Leamington’s Christmas lights will be switched on in the town centre on Sunday (November 19).

The event, which is free to attend, will run in the parade from 1pm and culminate with the switch-on at 5pm.

Whitnash Christmas Lights Switch On takes place at the plough & Harrow pub on December 3 from 4pm.

Leamington Mayor Cllr Caroline Evetts will switch on the lights with the help of the cast of this year’s Spa Centre pantomime.

There will be entertainments on a stage at the top of the parade and the Christmas market and funfair will start at 10am.

The switch-on event will be organised by volunteers from Whitnash Town Council, their families and friends.

Two bands, The Intruders and Chalk Drawings, will entertain the crowd and enjoy performances by dance acts Fit 2 Dance and CDP Dance, who will be performing between the two band’s sets.

Master magician John Gordon will provide magical entertainment comprising of two separate ‘street magic’ shows in the marquee and Father Christmas will take time out of his busy schedule to pay the children a visit.

The sideshows will include fairground rides and attractions, bouncy castles and a selection of stalls including a bottle and chocolate tombola and raffle stall.

The lights will be switched on at 6pm by Father Christmas, Whitnash Mayor Cllr Tony Heath and a representative from the event’s main sponsor.

For more information visit www.whitnashtowncouncil.gov.uk