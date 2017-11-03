Leamington auction needs lots for sensory equipment fundraiser

A county charity is aking for donations to go under the gavel to raise funds for a people with learning disabilities.

Heart of England Mencap, which supports clients with learning disabilities to to hold a charity auction happening in Leamington later this month.

Proceeds from the auction will be used to purchase sensory equipment for Heart of England Mencap’s Complex Needs Centres, including the Fordsfield Centre in Leamington, where the auction will take place.

Cath Errington, fundraising manager for Heart of England Mencap, said: “This is a new fundraiser for us and we’re really hoping to raise enough money to buy new sensory equipment for our centres supporting people with complex needs in both Leamington and Stratford.

“For our auction to be a success, we really need people to donate items to go under the gavel on the day.

“We’re after any small, good quality items – from handbags to furniture, toys to collectibles.

“Perhaps it’s the perfect chance to have a clear out and know that everything you donate will be making a real difference to local lives.

“We are open to auctioning ‘pledges’ as well – so if you’re not able to donate an item but could donate your time, we’d love to hear from you.”

The auction was the idea of George Anderton, a keen auction-goer who works at the Stratford complex needs centre, Brookbank.

It will take place on Saturday November 25 at the Fordsfield Centre in Leamington.

Viewing starts at 11am on the day, with the first lots going under the hammer from noon.

Auction paddles cost just £1, with hot drinks and bacon or veggie baps also available.

Donations (not electrical items) can be taken to the Fordsfield Centre in Bury Road, Leamington, or you can call Lorna on 07929 032524 or Liz on 07791 371421.