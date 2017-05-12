Leamington-based charity’s first Eco Fun Day

More than 100 people took part in the first Eco Fun Day held in Leamington organised by Action21.

The local, volunteer-based, environmental charity encouraged people to take part in a walk or cycle to Warwick, along the riverside walk and tackle a nature trail organised by the Friends of Foundry Wood.

Walkers on the riverside route

Vistors to the Pump Rooms saw displays where refreshments were provided including fresh juice from Canalside Community Food and fruit donated by Tescos and Sainsbury.

Chair of Action21 John Armstrong said: “I hope this can be an annual event; now people have got the idea we might look forward to even more participation next year.”