Leamington canal volunteers remove huge haul of rubbish from water

Members of the Inland Waterways Association (IWA) have taken part in their latest clean up of the canal and towpath between Tachbrook Road and Clapham Terrace in Leamington.

A section of less than a mile which produced a haul of rubbish in under three hours.

Armed with grappling hooks, volunteers from the Canal & River Trust (CRT) were provided with all equipment, including a large hopper to transport rubbish.

Working under the leadership of Steve Lambert, CRT volunteer coordinator, over 80 volunteers comprising IWA members, Sydenham Scouts, 3rd Warwick Scouts, Warwick University Student volunteers, CRT regular volunteers, local boaters and residents pulled together to clear the waterway and towpaths.

Once again trolleys were the most prolific item retrieved from the canal bed - over 40 supermarket, DIY stores, and delivery trolleys.

In addition there were 28 bikes , 3 motorcycles, over 20 tyres, a complete sign from a pay and display car park, a street sign, prams, metal barriers, road works paraphernalia and a mooring ring embedded in concrete.

To help with the bi-annual clear-ups and similar events please email info.warwickshire@waterways.org.uk