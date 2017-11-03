Leamington cheerleader eyes Vegas title fight

A Leamington-based sport and gymnastics instructor is hoping to add to her glittering collection of beauty pageant crowns.

Natalie Nason will take part in the Miss Diamond South West heat, in Bristol, on Saturday November 11.

The 23-year-old has previously held titles as Miss Leamington and Miss Rugby.

Natalie, who is a cheerleader for RLS Elite in Coventry, where she also teaches gymnastics, said: “I have always wanted to have a platform to help with mental illness and bullying.

“Having been bullied myself and having been able to get through to the other side, I would like to be there for those who need help.

“I didn’t get much help and I would like to be the person that I needed when I was growing up.”

If successful Natalie will fly out to Las Vegas to represent the UK at the Regency International Pageant in Las Vegas.

Natalie added: “I love the inspiring influence that pageants have on people’s confidence and all of the positive things that they bring.

“I would love to go on to represent my region at the national final and then my country at international level and support such a worthy pageant and raise money for the designated charity Julia’s House.”

Natalie, who has in the past raised thousands of pounds for charity, will be raising funds for Miss Diamond UK’s chosen charity, Julia’s House.

Julia’s House is a children’s hospice which provides practical and emotional support for families caring for a child with a life-limiting or life-threatening condition.

The hospice caters care to the needs of each individual child and their family, providing frequent and regular support in their own homes, community or hospice.

Julia’s House is the only children’s hospice in Dorset and Wiltshire dedicated to helping children and their families.

For further information about Miss Diamond UK please visit www.missdiamonduk.com

For information about Julia’s House children’s hospice go to www.juliashouse.org