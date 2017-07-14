Leamington collegues’ marathon fundraising efforts boost town drop-in centre

A group of Leamington colleagues have smashed their fundraising target to raise money for a drop-in centre for vulnerable people in the town.

Over £2,500 has been raised by Harrison Beale & Owen (HB&O) Financial Services employees Jason Strain, Anthony Baynham and Ian Chetwynd, along with Dave Stokes.

The quartet had hoped to raise £2,000 by taking on both the Vienna City Full Marathon and Vienna City Half Marathon, but they have finished well ahead of the target with donations pouring in from family, friends and clients.

All of the proceeds are going to charity Helping Hands via HB&O Financial Services’ official charity partner the Heart of England Community Foundation (HOECF).

Helping Hands provide practical support and care to those needing help within the communities of Kenilworth, Leamington Spa and Warwick – this includes families on low income, domestic abuse victims and homelessness.

The money will go towards the upkeep and running of the Helping Hands Drop In Centre on Gloucester Street, which incorporates a charity shop to generate funds as well as a popular soup kitchen to provide refuge.

Runner, Jason Strain, managing director at HB&O Financial Services, said: “All of the fundraisers are over the moon with how much we’ve raised.

“We live and work in this area so we want to help the community where we can, and hopefully this money can go a long way to help Helping Hands.

Lianne Kirkman, operations manager at Helping Hands, said: “So far this year HB&O has donated around £5,000 towards our work in the community, which is simply fantastic.

“We rely on donations, and over the past six months 1,238 people have been supported through the various projects which shows just how valuable the service is.”

Tina Costello, chief executive of HOECF, said: “Well done to all of the fundraisers for supporting this cause.