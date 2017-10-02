Leamington craftsman given cheque after building new Kenilworth mayors’ bench

A Leamington craftsman was presented with a cheque after designing and building a new mayors’ bench for the grounds of Kenilworth Castle.

Matt Brown, who studies furniture crafts at Leamington College, was visited by current Kenilworth mayor Cllr Kate Dickson on Tuesday September 26 to present the cheque on behalf of Kenilworth Town Council.

Jamie Ward with Cllr Dickson

A cheque was also presented to course leader Jamie Ward to go towards the department.

Cllr Dickson said: “Matt was surprised, but I think he was very pleased.”

The bench was unveiled in Kenilworth Castle in July, and replaces the much older bench which was unsafe and drab.

It serves as a memorial for Kenilworth mayors who have passed away.