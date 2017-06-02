Leamington family celebrate ten years without cancer with fundraising 10k run

A brother and sister who grew up in Leamington and attended Myton School have marked an important decade for their family, raising £10,000.

Just over ten years ago Tom Clarke was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma.

The runners

This year, his big sister, Jess, decided to celebrate Tom’s ten-year milestone by surprising him with a 10km run in Hyde Park, London.

Jess, now 27, and 24-year-old Tom rallied friends and family to do two laps of the famous park to make a 10km course and along with 30 friends and family, the pair ran 10k.

Jess, who works as a Theatre Director in North London, said: “I’m overwhelmed by the support for our 10k run.

“I can’t believe that 30 of ran this route, and that so many people have donated money to the cause.”

The Clarkes are no strangers to fundraising for cancer charities that supported Tom and the family when he was unwell.

To celebrate being cancer free for 8 years, Tom ran 5k a day for eight days.

The next year he ran nine miles to mark his 9th year, including a ‘Race for Life’ done by Jess and their mum.

Tom said: “I feel so privileged to be able to exploit my good health by running to raise money for the causes that helped me when I needed it.

“This year, thanks to Jess, I got to run alongside some of my favourite people.”

Jess added: “Macmillan help so many people and families dealing with cancer, including our own so this is a big thank you to everyone involved in this vital charity.”

Money from the JustGiving fundraising page will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support. Go to tenkfortomclarke.wixsite.com/10kfortomclarke