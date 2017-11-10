Leamington firm heading to top of Snowdon for charity Santa party

A Leamington-based commercial property consultants have accepted the challenge set by a youth charity to join them for the highest Christmas party in the UK

ehB Commercial, have entered the charity Young People First’s Christmas charity party in the UK on December 13.

The consultants, who chose Myton Hospice as their charity for the year, have set a target to raise £5,000 by the end of May 2018 and fundraising has already begun by entering two teams and sponsoring two holes at the recent hospice golf day at Stoneleigh Golf Club, and sponsoring a Mini Cooper ‘S’ in The Rally Isle of Man.

The festive challenge ‘Santas Rock Snowdon’ will see ehB’s team of five join teams from other businesses to climb up Snowdon dressed in Santa outfits, each business raising £1,000 for the charity’s work in reaching vulnerable young people in Warwickshire.

Participants will have their own party pack and Santa suit and will be entertained on the summit by a band of musical elves playing the nation’s favourite Christmas hits.

ehB director Scott Blake pledged his commitment to reach the £1,000 target, with all additional funds raised going towards Myton Hospice.

Mr Blake said: “We are really excited about the challenge and the opportunity to support two excellent local charities.”

Young People First spokesperson, David Skoppek, said: “The role that businesses like ehB play in supporting charities like ours must not be understated. We are incredibly grateful to them for accepting our challenge in addition to the great work they are already doing for Myton Hospice. We cannot wait to see them in December.”

ehB Commercial have in the past raised money for such causes as Leamington care centre Castel Froma and Pancreatic Cancer UK