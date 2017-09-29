Leamington gallery showcases top local artists at annual exhibition

Talented artists have had a brush with success at a showcase for painting, sculpture, printmaking, mixed media, pastel, photography and glass art.

On display at Leamington’s Althorpe Studios & Gallery in Althorpe Street, UK Artists’ mix of contemporary and traditional artwork tested talents in three competition categories.

UK Artists, an online art gallery for professional artists living and working in the UK, was created in 2010, and grew out of a regional online art gallery ‘Warwickshire Artists’.

The annual exhibition is held in different locations each year.

Aspect Financial Consultants, supporters of the arts from Leamington Spa, kindly donated the £250 prize money.

First prize went to Suminder Virk from Bishops Tachbrook, with her painting ‘The Echo of Sorrow’.

The best ‘Self-Portrait’ was by Clare Acford from Leamington Spa,with her photograph ‘I am the sea’.

Dominica Vaughan from Leamington Spa’s painting ‘Head 1 - resurrection series’ gained runner-up spot whilst third prize went to Simon Higgins from Stratford-upon-Avon for his bronze sculpture ‘Pelican’.

Judges Paul Tyler from Aspect Consultants and Jonathan Treadwell from Althorpe Studios had the difficult task of choosing the winner and second prize artworks but visitors to the exhibition had the tricky job of voting for their favourite artwork.