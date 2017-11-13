Leamington homeless shelter needs help for new premises

An organisation that helps the homeless in the Warwick district needs the public’s help to secure a grant of up to £25,000 to help renovate its new premises.

The volunteers behind the Leamington Winter Support (LWS) Night Shelter, which is currently at the Prior’s Club in Tower Street, Leamington, have submitted a project to the Aviva Community Fund in the hopes that they can get a grant for £25,000.

Since its establishment in the winter of 2015, LWS Night Shelter has temporarily been based in the Priors Club building, thanks to the kindness of the owner, but the planned redevelopment of the site means the shelter needs to relocate to a permanent premises.

A building has now been secured for the shelter’s new home with a condition that the organisation raises £60,000 for the necessary refurbishment and renovation.

LWS provides food, shelter and company for the homeless and vulnerably housed people in the Warwick district.

The shelter is run by volunteers and is open every week on Fridays and Saturdays from 7.30pm to 10am.

During those days the volunteers feed around 40 people and provide a warm place to sleep for up to 20 guests.

A spokesperson for the LWS team said: “Following on from our fantastic week of campaigning for World Homeless Day, we at LWS Night Shelter would like to announce that we have been shortlisted by the Aviva Community Fund to receive a grant of up to £25,000.

“All you need to do in order to help is to vote for us - it’s completely free of charge, and takes 30 seconds via Facebook.

“ As you may be aware, we’ve recently started our crowd-funding project in order to raise funds to renovate a building to use as our new, permanent premises.

“We’ve been lucky to have had use of the Priors Club for some two years, but the building is soon to be demolished and redeveloped.

“The grant from the Aviva Community Fund will put a huge dent in our target, and will make sure we’re well on the way to ensuringwe can continue to provide shelter, warmth, and a good meal to our guests for years to come.

“Please go to www.leamingtonws.org and give us your ten votes.”

Voting closes on November 21.