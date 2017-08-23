Leamington is “perfect” for Commonwealth Games 2022 venue

Leamington’s lawn bowls venue has been heralded the ‘perfect location’ in Birmingham’s 2022 Commonwealth Games bid.

Last Thursday it was announced that the town had been selected as the Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls venue for Birmingham’s bid.

The announcement, which took place at Victoria Park, home of Bowls England and the English National Bowls Championships, coincided with the Queen’s Baton Relay visit to the park.

Cllr Andrew Mobbs, Leader of Warwick District Council, said: “It is a wonderful opportunity for the district, as well as for Leamington. We are delighted to be part of Birmingham’s 2022 bid.

“This will raise the profile of the district, specifically Leamington, which will be a stunning backdrop to the competition.

“If the bid is successful it will of course have benefits to the local economy in terms of our service industry and for our tourism aspects. We hope that the bid is going to be successful.”

Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) is supporting the Birmingham 2022 bid. Jonathan Browning, chairman of the CWLEP, said: “We’re delighted Victoria Park in Leamington has been chosen as a venue by the Birmingham 2022 Bid team. Leamington and Victoria Park is renowned for hosting world-class lawn bowls and is a perfect location for the Commonwealth Games. Bringing the Games to Birmingham would benefit areas right across the Midlands, by bringing people into different parts of the region beyond the city.

“The Ericsson Indoor Arena at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry has already been revealed as a bid venue for netball and we welcome this latest announcement that a Warwickshire venue is also included in the bid as further positive news for the area.”

Louise Bennett, chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “The inclusion of Leamington for bowls follows on from the Ricoh Arena being included as the venue for netball and means Coventry and Warwickshire is playing a strong role in the bid for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It would bring great profile to the area and additional visitors and, therefore, a real economic boost.”

Ellen Falkner, three-time Commonwealth Games Champion, Lawn Bowls, said: “I was thrilled to hear that Victoria Park could host the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Lawn Bowls.

“It is such a beautiful venue and all England Lawn Bowlers will have played here at a National Championships before, providing us with an incredible home advantage.

“I would love to be playing for Team England in front of such a passionate and knowledgeable crowd, which we always get supporting us here.”

Bob Love, Commonwealth Games Bronze Medallist, Para Lawn Bowls, said: “As a Birmingham lad born and bred, I am one hundred percent behind the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games bid and would love to compete here, in front of my home crowd.

“Victoria Park is the best Lawn Bowls venue in the country and would put on the most inclusive and accessible Para Lawn Bowls competition ever.”

For regular updates search #BrumBid2022