Leamington man arrested in connection with two armed robberies

A 29-year-old man from Leamington has been arrested on suspicion of robbery following two incidents in Warwick and Long Itchington on Sunday evening (January 15).

The first incident occurred at a BP garage in Stratford Road, Warwick, at 8.42pm. It is alleged that a man entered the garage, produced a firearm and demanded money from the till.

He left with a quantity of cash and cigarettes.

The second incident occurred at the Heart of England Co-op in Church Road, Long Itchington, at 9.07pm. It is alleged that a man threatened staff with a firearm and demanded money from the till. He left with a quantity of cash.

The man has been bailed with conditions until the beginning of March while investigations continue.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents or who has information that could help with their investigation to call 101 and quote incidents 309 and 306 of January 15 2017.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.