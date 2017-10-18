Leamington Mayor is now president of Spa Opera

Leamington Mayor Cllr Caroline Evetts has agreed to become the president for the amateur dramatic group Spa Opera.

A resident of the town for more than 50 years, Cllr Evetts is described by colleagues as a true devotee of the arts and the group is delighted she has agreed to step into the role for the next 12 months.

The group is preparing for its Christmas Concert at Holy Trinity Church on December 15.

Its main production will be announced soon and will take place in October 2018.

The group are looking for a resident rehearsal accompanist to support their busy programme.

Contactspaopera@hotmail.co.uk or find the group on Facebook.