Leamington medical centre staff hold fundraising pub crawl to remember doctor

Staff at a Leamington medical centre have taken part in a fundraising treasure hunt and pub crawl in memory of a popular colleague.

Dr Jas Mann, of the Sherbourne Medical Centre, died of pancreatic cancer aged 48 on August 14.

Dr Jas Mann

The mother-of-two who lived in Leamington had fallen ill ten weeks before and spent the last two weeks of her life at the Myton Hospice in Warwick.

To raise their spirits after the loss of their colleague, doctors, nurses and other staff at the medical centre decided to raise money for the hospice and for Médecins Sans Frontières - two charities for which Dr Mann was a keen supporter.

Carol Cunliffe, a health care assistant who worked with Dr mann for the entire 15 years in which she worked at the medical centre,said: “We have all grown with each other and we don’t have staff leaving very often so the loss of Jas has left a big hole here .

“But everyone has really pulled together and we wanted to do something to both support these good causes and raise our spirits as well.”

Carol organised a the treasure hunt in which the group visited seven pubs in Warwick and had to do a forfeit to find out where their next destination would be.

They raised £350 for the Myton Hospices charity on the night.

Carol said: “Jas would have loved it and would have been proud of our efforts.”

Further fundraising for both charities is also taking place on a JustGiving web page .

The medical centre is also holding a coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Support as part of the charity’s annual fundraising campaign on Frday September 29.

A book of condolences is at the medical centre.

