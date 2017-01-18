Leamington park improvement works to start next week

Work to improve a Leamington park is set to start next week, Warwick District Council has confirmed.

A new play area and footpaths will be installed at Villiers Street Recreation Ground as part of the council’s programme to improve many of the district’s parks.

New furniture such as benches and new litter bins will also be installed in the park.

The existing play area will be closed for three weeks when the work starts on Monday January 23.

The whole site will then be closed for two weeks after that for the footpath improvements.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for green spaces Dave Shilton said: “I am very pleased to see the start of this much needed improvement programme for Villiers Street, which will give the local community a safe and accessible open space that everyone can enjoy.”

The scheme is a result of consultation with nearby residents which ended in April 2016. Ideas included new bollards to improve security and new goalposts for football players.

It will offer play equipment designed for a wider range of ages than the old play area.

The project will also involve ‘significant’ tree work, not only to improve the health of the trees in the spinneys and boundaries, but to open up the views and improve the feeling of safety for users of the grounds.

Two new footpaths will be added to the site, and the current footpath will be extended.