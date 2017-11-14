Leamington resident praised for quick thinking when appliance caught fire

A Leamington residents is being praised for their quick thinking after one of their kitchen appliances caught fire.

Fire crews were called out to a kitchen fire at a care home on Lillington Road at 8.30pm on November 7.

On arrival they found that the source of the fire was a toaster that was producing a lot of smoke.

The resident had been in a separate room and was alerted to the fire by her smoke detectors.

She then took further preventative measures by closing the doors to stop the fire from spreading before promptly calling the fire service for assistance.

Crews arrived shortly after being notified and extinguished the fire.

The ambulance and the Red Cross Fire Emergency Support Service were also in attendance to ensure the resident was safe and did not need any further care.

Keith McDermott, Community Fire Prevention and Arson Manager, said: “By ensuring she had working smoke detectors and closing the doors, we were able to quickly deal with the fire.

“Surprisingly, one fifth of households never test their alarms and a tenth don’t even own one! By highlighting examples such as this one, we hope to educate the public on the necessity of having a working alarm in place.

“Around half of home fires are caused by cooking accidents; fire starts when your attention stops.

“Take extra care if you need to leave the kitchen whilst cooking, take pans off the heat to avoid risk and never leave electrical items such as toasters unattended.”

Howard Roberts, portfolio holder for Fire and Community Safety, said: “On this occasion, the resident was very lucky. Had she not taken the quick action she did, we could have very well been looking at a different story.

“It just shows the importance of having a working smoke alarm in your home and how effective action can help to contain a fire.”

For further information about fire safety in the home go to: http://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/homefiresafety